Fire breaks out at Gurugram private school, no casualties reported

Today, Tuesday, April 16, a fire official informed that a fire broke out at a private school in Gurugram and no casualties were reported. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The fire broke out at around 8.45 am, in E-Techno Narayana School, Sector 37C, said the police. The fire broke out in the storeroom and spread to the vice-principal's office owing to the school uniforms that were kept in the storeroom, causing damage to the items in the office.

Fire official Gulia mentioned that they received this information at 8.57 am and four vehicles were sent to the spot. "Fortunately, no students or staff were present at the school and the fire was brought under control within time," said Gulia.

Moreover, the opening of the school for the day was delayed by around 90 minutes on the occasion of Ashtmi Puja in compliance with the Haryana government orders, owing to which, the children and staff were not present in the school, he said.

The police further mentioned that around 500 sets of school uniforms, three computers and two air conditioners (ACs) along with some furniture and other wooden items were gutted in the fire.

A school representative, who was present on the spot, told PTI that a short-circuit could have triggered the fire.

The school electrician tried to contain it but when it spread to other rooms, they informed the police and the fire department.