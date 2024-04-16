Animesh Pradhan, UPSC CSE second ranker, wishes to work for his state Odisha

Animesh Pradhan, who secured the second rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE), expressed his dedication to serving the people of Odisha, particularly those from marginalised communities and backward areas. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Despite the recent loss of his mother to cancer, Pradhan remained consistent in his preparation for the exam, emphasising his commitment to contributing to the betterment of his state.

He said, "The result has been very fulfilling. I thank my parents for my success. It is like a dream come true," said Pradhan to PTI, who secured the second position in his very first attempt.

Pradhan, currently employed with the Indian Oil Corporation in Delhi, aspires to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and serve Odisha.

He shared his preference for Odisha as his cadre, stating, "I hope to get my home state Odisha, as a cadre to work in. I wish to work for the betterment of the people of my state, especially the marginalised ones and those from the backward areas," the all-India rank (AIR) two holder said.

Pradhan's academic journey includes studying at Kendriya Vidyalaya in his home district and graduating in Computer Science Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela.

Pradhan had mentioned "parliamentary debating", "media advocacy and journalism" and "free-style dancing" as his hobbies, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Aditya Srivastava secured the top position in the Civil Services Examination, with Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy securing the second and third ranks, respectively.

The UPSC recommended a total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) for appointment to various central services.