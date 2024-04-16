Allow FMGs to intern in non-teaching hospitals: Delhi Medical Council urges NMC

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) demands the National Medical Commission (NMC) to validate internships in non-teaching hospitals or institutions for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs). Sharing this on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 15, DMC's Executive Member and Delhi Medical Association's President-Elect Dr Ashwini Dalmiya said, "We at DMC are first to demand internship in non teaching institutions"

The DMC's letter dated April 10 highlighted that 230 candidates belonging to Delhi have applied to commence their internships. Notably, the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) results were announced in February 2024. Citing applications only from Delhi, the council said that over 1,000 candidates are willing to intern in Delhi. However, according to the information received by DMC from various medical colleges/institutions in Delhi, currently, there are only 60 seats available for internship training allotment."By seeing the number of seats and number of applications received we will not be able to provide internship even to FMGE belonging to Delhi," the council stated.

Therefore, to accommodate the large number of applicants who would want to pursue internships, the DMC has requested NMC to allow internships in non-teaching hospitals or institutions. It recalled that last year, NMC followed the same to "not jeopardize" students' interests.