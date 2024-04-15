SMS Medical College, Jaipur: How goat masks, mass rallies helped revoke suspension of PG medicos

Indeed, it is the victory for protesting residents at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The strike was called off on April 14 around 8 pm after suspension orders issued to three residents were withdrawn. The three residents belonged to the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Speaking to EdexLive, the Jaipur Association Of Resident Doctors' (JARD) President Dr Rajesh Kumawat informed that the residents have resumed their duties which were suspended as a part of the strike.

Giving more details, Kumawat said that three residents were suspended on April 4, after a woman delivered a baby in the open outside Kanwatia Hospital on April 3. Condemning this, resident doctors of all government hospitals attached to SMS Medical College participated in the strike and took out rallies while they posed wearing goat masks on their faces, highlighting that they have been victims of alleged scapegoatism.

Effigy burning, goat mask rallies and poetry

Giving more details about the week-long protests, JARD’s Media Spokesperson Dr Bharat Pareek said that their meetings with Principal Dr Rajeev Bagarhatta, Health Minister Rajendra Choudhary, and other officials were in vain hence, they started a strike on April 8, suspending all duties.

“From April 9, JLN Medical College, Ajmer, Rajasthan was completely shut down by residents. Additionally, from April 13, all residents from Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner and Jhalawar had suspended their duties and participated in the strike,” Pareek said, adding that they all feared that any resident could fall prey to such incidents in the future.

“Residents worked as per the protocol, they cannot be punished,” Prateek opined.

On April 13, the residents on strike protested by burning a effigy. On April 14, the residents wore goat-faced masks and staged a rally. The metaphor here is that the students claim that following the incident on April 3 at Kanwatia Hospital, the three PG medicos were suspended only because they were easy scapegoats. While the fault, the students alleged, was administrative in nature.