NHRC to meet stakeholders to discuss medical education, doctors' rights; UDFA seeks suggestions

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited stakeholders for a core committee meeting on April 24 to discuss the current issues and challenges related to the rights of patients and doctors in India. Concerning the same, the National President of the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) Dr Lakshya Mittal is seeking suggestions from doctors on topics which could be discussed in the meeting.



According to the document EdexLive has access to, “The meeting is scheduled for April 24, 2024, at Manav Adhikar Bhawan, INA, Delhi. The meeting will be presided over by Justice Shri Arun Mishra, Chairperson of the NHRC.” The document was issued by NHRC to UDFA's Dr Lakshya Mittal on April 9.



Further, it said that the following agendas will be discussed during the four technical sessions:

1. Issue of bonds in medical education

2. Patients' rights

3. Doctors' rights

4. Problems in disbursal of stipends to interns and PG students.



“The objective of this important meeting is to derive specific actionable points that can be further implemented,” the document read. Speaking to EdexLive, Mittal said, “NHRC has taken an outstanding step. I am hopeful for a positive outcome as a former judge of the Supreme Court, who is the current NHRC chairperson, will be heading the meeting.”



Therefore, Mittal appealed to doctors and resident doctors to send their suggestions to drlakshyamittal@gmail.com.