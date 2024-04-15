India gifts 35 ambulances, 66 school buses to Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu gifted 35 ambulances and 66 school buses to various organisations spread across different districts of Nepal, working in the fields of health and education, stated a report by ANI. This happened on Sunday, April 14.

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over the keys of the vehicles in the presence of Nepal's Finance Minister, Barsha Man Pun.

Out of the total 101 vehicles gifted, two ambulances were handed over to the earthquake-affected Jajarkot and West Rukum districts by the representative of the Embassy of India in the presence of district officials and local residents, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu press release.

Mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and rural municipalities of various districts, as well as representatives of various beneficiary organisations, political representatives, officials of Nepal government, and social workers, were also present at the event.

During the event, Naveen Srivastava said that this has been one of the long-standing initiatives of the Indian government under the Nepal-India Development Partnership to bolster the efforts of the Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in the health and education sectors.