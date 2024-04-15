IIT Roorkee hosts Indo-Europe Heritage Network General Assembly 2024

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee hosted the Heritage Network General Assembly Meeting 2024, starting from April 8 to 11, with the participation of Heritage Network member universities from Europe and India. This was stated in a press release received from the institute.

Heritage Network is the first network between India and Europe for education and research cooperation in various disciplines. This network is supported by more than 30 technical higher education institutions that are involved in collaboration through their research and academic activities. These activities specifically involve addressing common priorities of national interest and the well-being of society.

The members include 13 premier universities from 10 European countries and 16 Indian institutes. From the European side members of the network include:

- Ecole Centrale de Nantes (France)

- TU Dresden (Germany)

- TU Dublin (Ireland)

- Warsaw University of Technology (Poland)

- Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Universidad de Sevilla (Spain)

- Royal Institute of Technology/ KTH (Sweden)

- Politecnico di Milano, University of Genoa (Italy)

- Instituto Superior Técnico (Portugal)

- UPC, Université Libre de Bruxelles (Belgium)

- CTU (Czech Republic)

- TalTech (Estonia).

Additionally, from the Indian side, members are:

- IIT Roorkee

- IIT Madras

- IIT-ISM Dhanbad

- IIT Indore

- IIT Kanpur

- IIT Bombay

- IIT Bhilai

- IIT Tirupati

- NIT Karnataka (National Institute of Technology Karnataka)

- IISc (Indian Institute of Science)

- IIT Guwahati

- IIT Ropar

- IIT Hyderabad

- NIT Rourkela

- NIT Warangal

All the universities were represented by senior administrators and policymakers.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr Fabien Chareix (Science and Higher Education Attaché, French Institute in India), and Prof KK Pant (Director, IIT Roorkee), Prof Raghunath Rengaswamy (President, Heritage Network), Dr Teresa Zielinska (Vice-President, Heritage Network) and host Prof Vimal C Srivastava (Dean, International Relations, IIT Roorkee), along with Heritage members.