Greenko School of Sustainability announces PhD fellowships in Sustainable Engineering

The Greenko School of Sustainability (GSS), a collaboration between Greenko Group and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, has announced a call for applications for fully funded PhD fellowship programmes in Sustainable Engineering for the year 2024. The applications will close on April 20, 2024, stated a press release from the institute.

The six Greenko Fellowships offer a monthly stipend of Rs 75,000 for up to 4 years, while the four Ministry of Education (MoE) Fellowships are available for five years as per the Government of India norms. The research fellowships offered by the school are to attract the best science and engineering talent to research in sustainability science and technology.

To be eligible for the project fellowships, candidates must have cleared national eligibility tests such as University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test/Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering/Common Entrance Examination for Design/Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (UGC-NET/GATE/CEED/CSIR), among others, and hold a first-class degree in their respective bachelor's and master's programmes.

For MoE fellowships, candidates must hold an Master of Technology/Master fo Science/Master of Architecture/Master of Design degrees (MTech/MSc/MArch/MDes) in any discipline aligned with the research thrust areas of the school.

The selection process involves a written test and/or interview, and selected applicants will be communicated through emails. The school is also offering admission to external PhD programmes for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience.

How to apply?

Applications are accepted online, Create a login on IIT Hyderabad webpage at: http://www.iith.ac.in/phdadmissions