FIITJEE Diagnostic cum Scholarship Test to assess students' potential, secure admission in FIITJEE

One of India's leading coaching institute for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and other competitive examinations, announced the Masters of Diagnosis – Diagnostic cum Scholarship Tests for Students of Class VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI and XII, stated a press release from the institute.

This is an opportunity for students to assess their academic capabilities and secure admission in FIITJEE.

Diagnostic cum Scholarship test is comprehensively designed to assess the current knowledge and potential of students. Through this test, students will be able to diagnose their current and hidden academic potential. They will be given a proper analysis of their IQ, analytical and logical skills, and problem-solving Capabilities, which are pivotal for clearing various competitive and scholastic exams, and dealing even with various problems life throws at us.

It is important to note that under the ‘Masters of Diagnosis’, Diagnostic cum Scholarship test is not solely aimed at JEE aspirants. This test is prepared to assess students' foundational knowledge and academic abilities across diverse disciplines.

The conduction of the test was on April 14 and will happen on April 28 2024 as well. It is open to students from Class VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI and XII. The tests will be conducted in the pattern of JEE and other competitive and scholastic exams, with objective-type questions from IQ, Science, and Math (for Class VI to X) and IQ, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (for Class XI, XII & XII Appeared). The exam syllabi for all classes (VI to XII) will constitute the full syllabus of the previous class.

Individuals must complete their registration before the specified deadlines. The deadline for the exam scheduled on April 28, 2024 is April 26, 2024.

Students can register online by visiting the website https://registration.fiitjee.com and offline by visiting any FIITJEE Centre and paying the registration fee in cash.

For further information, please visit the official website https://www.fiitjee.com