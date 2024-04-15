BYJU'S CEO Arjun Mohan steps down. Why? Who was he?

After a series of untoward developments, fresh news raises concerns for BYJU'S.

Arjun Mohan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the EdTech firm BYJU'S has quit to pursue other opportunities. This was confirmed by the company today, Monday, April 15 and was stated in a report by IANS.

Byju Raveendran, Co-founder and CEO of this EdTech firm, has mentioned that he will take a more hands-on approach to spearheading the daily operations of the company after Mohan's resignation. Additionally, Mohan will also be a part of an "external advisory role", he said.

The move is aimed at streamlining the operations and positioning the company for "long-term success".

Following this, the company has also decided to consolidate its business into three "focused" divisions:

- The Learning App

- Online Classes & Tuition Centres

- Test-prep

Each of these units will have separate leaders who will independently run the businesses sustainably to ensure profitability, said the company.

According to Co-founder Raveendran, the organisation is ready to adapt to the evolving market. He said, "This reorganisation marks the start of BYJU'S 3.0 — a leaner and more agile organisation ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalised education."

Facing a severe cash crunch, the EdTech company in September last year elevated Mohan as the CEO of its India operations.

Mohan succeeded Mrinal Mohit, founding partner and the outgoing head of India business at the company, who embarked on a new journey to pursue personal aspirations.

"By focusing on our core strengths with three specialised business units, we will unlock new growth opportunities while continuing to focus on profitability," said Raveendran.