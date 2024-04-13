What resources aid the preparation for TOEFL iBT the best?

Here are some Educational Testing Service (ETS)-authorised preparation materials available for students to prepare for the Test of English as a Foreign Language - internet-Based Test (TOEFL iBT). Each of these resources is designed for different aspects of the TOEFL iBT preparation, ensuring that test takers are well-equipped for the exam:

TOEFL iBT Free Practice Test

This resource offers a way to assess readiness with actual test questions and sample responses, giving test takers a real feel of the exam.

Official TOEFL iBT Prep Course

A self-paced, six-month subscription course that improves English communication skills through comprehensive lessons and activities. It includes pre-tests and post-tests to track progress.

The Official Guide to the TOEFL iBT Test

Available in both eBook and paperback formats, this guide includes four full-length practice tests, essential tips, and sample questions for a comprehensive preparation experience.

The TOEFL – a look through time

Here is how the TOEFL has changed and evolved since its inception

1964: TOEFL is launched with five sections

1976: TOEFL gets streamlined to three sections

1995: TOEFL sees minor changes

1998: Computer-based TOEFL (TOEFL CBT) is launched for the 21st Century

2005: TOEFL iBT is launched for the first time

2006: The world adopts TOEFL iBT