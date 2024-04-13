TOEFL iBT: Let's understand components of the English proficiency test

When you appear for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT, the following abilities are tested:

Reading: Assesses the ability to understand English academic texts.

Listening: Focuses on understanding spoken English as used in higher education environments.

Speaking: Involves tasks that test the ability to speak English in an academic context.

Writing: Comprises two tasks aimed at evaluating the ability to write in English, suitable for college and university coursework.

The TOEFL IBT iBT test comprehensively evaluates English communication skills by integrating four key language areas: Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing.

The Speaking and Writing sections of the test are designed to reflect real-world academic experiences in an approachable manner. In these sections, you'll engage in integrated tasks that involve combining information from different sources.

For example, you might read a passage and listen to a lecture, followed by delivering a response either orally or in writing. This method not only makes the test more interactive but also closely aligns with typical academic activities.

To ensure a fair and unbiased evaluation, your responses in these sections are assessed through a system of multiple ratings, providing a well-rounded view of your abilities.

The TOEFL test is available in multiple formats, catering to different needs and preferences, including:

TOEFL iBT at a test centre: Conducted on computers at designated test centres in India.

TOEFL iBT Home Edition: Taken on a computer at home, monitored by a human proctor and AI technology.