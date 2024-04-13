Medical student ends life in Mumbai’s Kandivali due to depression

In tragic news, a 22-year-old MBBS student allegedly died by suicide on Friday, April 12, 2024, in the northern Mumbai suburb of Kandivali. According to a police official, the student is identified as Ajay Zangid, as stated in a report by PTI.

The police said that the student ended his life at around 11.30 am in his house in Charkop. According to the police, the medical student from Latur was purportedly battling depression due to low marks in his exams. “He hanged himself in the hall of his house when his mother was in another room and his father was away,” the official added.

“Upon discovering him, his mother raised an alarm, and with the help of neighbours, the family rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said the official.

Expressing grief over the loss of their son, the family informed the police that they harbour no grievances against anyone regarding the tragic incident.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111