Kerala HC directs state govt to mandate school playground guidelines

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines about the extent of playgrounds necessary in each category of schools and the facilities required there, saying that education cannot be restricted to classrooms as it also includes extracurricular activities like sports and games, as reported by PTI.
Further, the High Court ordered that once the guidelines are issued, the authorities should ensure the same is followed by all the schools in the state and stringent action, including closure of the institution, should be taken against the violators.
Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said that the guidelines be issued within four months from the date of receipt of this order. The court issued the directions after noticing that while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Affiliation Byelaws 2018 and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Rules for Affiliation stipulate the facilities required in a school playground, the same were lacking in the Kerala Education Act and Rules, 1958.
The only condition in the Kerala Education Rules (KER) was that every school shall have a suitable playground for games and sports and the site should have sufficient clear space for the purpose, the court noted in its order issued on April 11.
Court’s words
Additionally, the court observed that several schools in the state were established decades ago and many lack adequate playgrounds for games and sports for various reasons, including subsequent building constructions.
“The school authorities and aided school management are taking advantage of this lacuna in Chapter IV of the KER which is silent about the measurement of the playground necessary in the schools. Therefore, it is imperative to issue an order or regulation about the extent of the playground necessary in all schools in the state and the facilities required in the school’s playground,” the court stated.
Adding more, Justice Kunhikrishnan said that school playgrounds are an essential part of a child’s learning environment as they provide a safe and fun place to play and help children develop their physical, social, emotional and imaginative skills.
“Education should not be restricted in classrooms and extracurricular activities, including sports and games should also be a part of the education curriculum. It will increase the physical skills of the children like flexibility and balance motor skills, hand-eye coordination and heart and lung function. Social skills, cognitive skills and emotional skills also will improve, if the children are allowed to engage in games and other activities in the school playground,” the court added.
Further, it stressed that the playground is a part and parcel of the school. The issue came up before the court in a plea by the Parent Teachers Association of a Government Welfare Lower Primary School in Pathanamthitta against the construction of a water tank or such other constructions by the district panchayat without permission of the educational authorities within the school compound.