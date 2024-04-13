Kerala HC directs state govt to mandate school playground guidelines

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to issue guidelines about the extent of playgrounds necessary in each category of schools and the facilities required there, saying that education cannot be restricted to classrooms as it also includes extracurricular activities like sports and games, as reported by PTI.

Further, the High Court ordered that once the guidelines are issued, the authorities should ensure the same is followed by all the schools in the state and stringent action, including closure of the institution, should be taken against the violators.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said that the guidelines be issued within four months from the date of receipt of this order. The court issued the directions after noticing that while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Affiliation Byelaws 2018 and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Rules for Affiliation stipulate the facilities required in a school playground, the same were lacking in the Kerala Education Act and Rules, 1958.

The only condition in the Kerala Education Rules (KER) was that every school shall have a suitable playground for games and sports and the site should have sufficient clear space for the purpose, the court noted in its order issued on April 11.