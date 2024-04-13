Fraudster swindles ₹10 lakh from education institution in Thane, here’s why

An educational institution in Maharashtra’s Thane district fell victim to an alleged scam, losing more than ₹10 lakh under false pretence. According to police reports, the institution, situated in Dombivli, was promised assistance in obtaining government approval to establish junior colleges within its existing schools.

Providing further insights into the matter, an official from the Manpada police station revealed, “The institution, which operates two schools — one in Sagaon, Dombivli, and the other in Diva —had aspirations to expand its educational offerings to include classes 11th and 12th. In pursuit of this goal, they sought assistance from Dhanaji Janrao, who claimed to possess the necessary connections and expertise to secure the required permissions.”

Janrao agreed to get the requisite permissions and sought ₹16 lakh for the task, the official said in a report by PTI.

Between March 2021 and June 2022, the institution disbursed a total of ₹10.62 lakh to Janrao, anticipating progress in their endeavour. However, as time passed and promised outcomes failed to materialise, concerns arose. Janrao allegedly evaded inquiries and attributed delays to bureaucratic processes associated with the change in government administration.

Subsequently, a trustee of the institution lodged a formal complaint with the authorities, prompting an investigation by the Manpada police station. An FIR was registered, signalling the commencement of efforts to apprehend the perpetrator and seek legal recourse.