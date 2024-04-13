Former President Kovind urges universities to remain relevant to society, nation at DPU’s Convocation

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, addressed the 15th convocation ceremony of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth in Pimpri on April 12. During his speech, Kovind emphasised the importance of universities in society and the nation, urging them to contribute to upliftment.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Somanath S and Chancellor of Symbiosis International University SB Majumdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the former President said, “Our universities must continue to be always relevant to the society and the nation. They must contribute to the upliftment of the society. We must align ourselves with the national missions and challenges.”

Further, he stressed that the Central government has launched programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Make in India, Vikasit Bharat in 2047 and other initiatives that can lift India to the state of advanced nations, as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking about innovation that resulted in the digital revolution, Kovind said, “In this rapidly changing landscape, we cannot overlook the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Embrace the technological advancement tools to empower educators and students, ensuring our education system remains dynamic to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”