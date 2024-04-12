UPSC 2024: Admit card for NDA, NA I, CDS I exams out now!

The Union Public Service Commission, famously known as UPSC, has issued the admit card for a few examinations which will be conducted this year. This was stated in a report by Career 360.

Candidates who have applied for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) I 2024 and Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2024 can now download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

It may be noted that it is important for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination hall on the day of the exam.

UPSC NDA, NA I 2024 and UPSC CDS I 2024 will be conducted on April 21, 2024.

Steps to download UPSC NDA, NA 1 and CDS 1 2024 admit card

1) Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in through any browser.

2) After landing on the home page, candidates must click on the link 'e-admit card for various exams of UPSC'.

3) A new window will be open, via which, one should click on the download link for 'National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024' or 'Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024'.

4) Further, the candidate must read the instructions carefully and click on the 'Yes' button.

5) Next, enter login credentials which include registration number, date of birth and roll number.

6) After filling in all the details, the candidate must click on the 'Submit' button.

7) The NDA, NA 1 2024 admit card or CDS 1 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

8) Now, download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Here is a list of the things mentioned on the UPSC admit card for 2024:

- Roll number of candidate

- Application number of candidate

- Candidate’s Name

- Father’s name

- Candidate’s photograph

- Candidate’s signature

-Exam venue or centre

- Category of the candidate

- Date and time of examination

- Reporting time

- List of documents to be carried on the exam day

- Instructions to be followed on the exam day