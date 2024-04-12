IIT Guwahati student suicide: Institute mourns IITian's death; says police probe is on

A student allegedly died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in Assam, said police today, Friday, April 12. This was stated in a report by ANI.

Reportedly, the student was found dead inside his hostel room on April 10, Wednesday. Kamrup's Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan said the body was found hanging inside his room at Dihing hostel on April 10.

"It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a male student on campus on April 10, 2024," the institute said in a statement.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, and we are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time," it added.

The institute further informed that the police had initiated an investigation.

"The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts are with the grieving family," it said. The deceased student has been identified as Saurabh, studying in the Computer Science Department, according to the PTI report.

The college authorities also appealed to the media to maintain the privacy of the deceased student. "Keeping the privacy of the student and the sensitivity of this incident in consideration, the media is requested to maintain discretion while reporting on this incident."

After post-mortem and due legal formalities, the body has been sent with his parents to his hometown Samastipur in Bihar, the SP said.

More details are awaited.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:



The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,



Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),



BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,



TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),



Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and



I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111