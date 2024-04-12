IIM Udaipur hosts inauguration of two of its MBA programmes. Here's more

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur, hosted the inaugural ceremony of the twelfth batch of its one-year Masters of Business Administration (MBA) — Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) programme.

This was done alongside the inauguration of the fifth batch of its one-year MBA — Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) programme for the academic year 2024-25, stated a report by ANI.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur; Prof Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson One-year MBA Program Committee; R Chandrashekar, In-Charge, Centre for Supply Chain Management and Dr Y Shekar, In-Charge, Centre for Digital Enterprise. Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director – DP World (Middle East, North Africa, and Indian subcontinent), and Ganesan Ramachandran, Managing Director, Tech Strategy and Advisory at Accenture Services were guests of honour for the inauguration ceremony.

A total of 125 students enrolled in the one-year MBA programmes. The one-year MBA programme in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) has 66 students and the one-year MBA programme in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) has 59 students.

The one-year MBA programme batch of 2024-25 has a diverse student body with experience from various industrial backgrounds. This diverse range of backgrounds and experiences brings a wealth of knowledge to the programme, and students can learn from each other's perspectives and expertise.

Addressing the incoming batch, Guest of Honour, Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director - DP World, said, "In the wake of recent disruptive events, the narratives around digital transformation, supply chain resilience, and sustainability have emerged as pivotal topics in boardrooms worldwide."

IIM Udaipur is the only management institute in India to have a full-time One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management and a full-time one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management.