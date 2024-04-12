CUET PG 2024 results to be out tonight, April 12: UGC Chairman

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 results tonight, Friday, April 12. This was stated in a report by Career 360.

Candidates who appeared for this exam will be able to access and download the CUET PG 2024 results from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying, “NTA is working to announce the CUET-PG results by tonight. These scores are used for admission to various PG programmes at several Indian universities. Good luck to all those who sat for CUET-PG.”

The CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted from March 11 to 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in three different shifts.

The first shift was held from 9 am to 10.45 am, the second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm. According to the official statistics, a total of 4,62,725 students registered for the exam, out of which, only 122 were absent.

In total, 190 universities will be considering CUET PG 2024 scores to offer admission to PG courses.

Here is the list of universities with number

Central universities: 38

State government universities: 38

Government institutions: 9

Other private and deemed universities: 10

CUET PG 2024 answer key out

The NTA released the CUET PG 2024 final answer key today, April 12.

Candidates can download the CUET PG answer key 2024 and calculate their scores.

Furthermore, candidates will require their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG answer key 2024. A total of 92 questions have been dropped.