Vizag: Students' campaign for voter awareness ends in scuffle; police complaint registered

Students' organisation Disha Telangana and youth organisation inspired by the ideas of Bhagat Singh, Naujawan Bharat Sabha (NBS) Telangana, submitted a written complaint at the MVP Police Station, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh following an alleged attack by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member on April 10, 2024.

It is said that the attack occurred during the door-to-door campaign to create awareness about people’s rights and corruption in the Peda Jalaripeta area of Visakhapatnam.

It is reported that more than three representatives were injured in the scuffle between the comrades and the accused.

In a statement issued, both the student groups said, “The assailants abused the women with vulgar language and caste names in foul language. They rushed to physically attack the women students who were part of the campaign.”

Speaking to EdexLive, NBS member Sujan N claims that one of their members is still admitted to the hospital due to excessive bleeding.

Narrating what happened during their campaign, Sujan claimed that they already had an altercation with the alleged accused on April 9. “However, we stepped back and continued with the campaign,” Sujan said, adding that they were threatened with physical attack if they were seen near the accused's house again.

According to the complaint lodged, which EdexLive has access to, there were five accused who were identified as Joga Roa, his relatives and his family members. Sujan further disclosed that Rao is a 40-year-old man who was allegedly a renowned RSS activist from the region.

“While returning after concluding the campaign, the alleged activist Rao, along with his family, attacked us. First, they abused women and later attacked us when we (men) tried to stop the fight,” Sujan claimed. In the videos posted on social media, both parties can be seen punching and attacking each other.

Complaint to the police

While one of the students has been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment, others are dealing with minor injuries, the complaint added.

Further, urging for immediate action against the alleged RSS activist, the students demanded “Swift action must be taken against these anti-social elements under sections 307, 320, 322, 325, 126, 354, 354-A, 354-B, Sob, 504 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 read with section 120-B of the Indian Pend Lode, 1860 & sections 3(1)(t), 3(1)(5), 3(1)(5), 3(1)(4), 2(1)(2), 3(2)(4), 4(2)(b) of the scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1984 read with section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, causing grievous injuries and hurt, outraging the modesty of women, criminal conspiracy and anti-Dalit atrocities.”

However, Sujan shared that the students were displeased after having a look at the complaint document received this morning, April 11. This was after a case was registered. He said that among the IPC sections mentioned by the students in the complaint, only a few of them were included.

As per the inspector’s response to the complaint, “a case has been registered in C.NO.142/2024 U/S 341, 323, 509, 506 r/w IPC of MVPPS, VSP and endorsed to SI (Sub-Inspector of Police) M Srinivas for investigation.”

Nevertheless, when EdexLive reached out to the RSS-affiliated Akhila Bharatiya Vidhya Parishad (ABVP) unit of Andhra Pradesh, they alleged that the assailant might not be an RSS activist and further disclosed that the student outfits had hurled abuses against Prime Minister Modi which angered the Peda Jalaripeta residents resulting in the scuffle.