Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association meets DME over concerns among medical community

The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA), today, Monday, April 8, met the state’s Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr N Vani, to discuss various issues faced by resident doctors like pending stipends, security concerns at various government hospitals, inadequate hostel facilities, and more.

The association informed that their concerns were received positively by the authority who assured that the stipends for month of February 2024 will be released soon and other concerns will also be taken into consideration.

In the past, the association has met the state health minister and DME and also staged several strikes urging the government to regularise their stipends.

To recall, in December 2023, the resident doctors were assured by the authorities that a Green Channel will be created to regularise stipends and stipends would be credited by 15th of every month.

In a letter submitted to the DME today, April 8, the T-JUDA asked for an update on the implementation of this Green Channel as promised earlier.

More demands

The association also highlighted an increase in the number of attacks on residents and medical staff highlighting serious security issues at various medical colleges and government hospitals.

“It is essential to enhance security measures, including increasing police presence near casualty wards, to prevent such incidents in the future,” T-JUDA added.

Moreover, the association added that resident doctors in the state are being assigned to areas with inadequate facilities on short notice, which goes against the regulations that require placement schedules to be developed six months in advance.

Further, the doctors added that inadequate hostel facilities is another major concern among the medical community.

“We appreciate the recent interventions made for place identification for new hostels in several colleges, but we urge you to expedite the process to improve the living conditions for junior residents. We also request you to direct the respective college managements to maintain uniform hostel fees across the state,” the letter read.

The association further asked the DME to reconsider bond policy for resident doctors in the state and expedite the construction of the new building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH).