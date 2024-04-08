ICAI CA exam postponement plea rejected; Students, CAs react on social media

The Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirants have again taken to social media platforms expressing disappointment as the Delhi High Court refuses to postpone the CA Inter and Final exams 2024 scheduled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
Today, Monday, April 8, dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the exam citing that the petition has “no substance” and that the “mere fact that candidates taking the exam may face hardship in undertaking the exam cannot be a ground for the court to derail the exam which is to be taken by approx 4.26,000 aspirants.”
Reacting to this, one aspirant Divya Puthran (@DeevyaPran) said on social media platform X, “What about other institutes that postponed their exams? Were they having a lot of free time on their hands to do so?? No... They genuinely cared for their students and understood the problems of conducting exams during elections. Lost all hope today! #caexams”
Another student with a username a_CA_student on X, wrote, “The day we lost faith in this judiciary system. The nation where the rich will get justice and the poor stand far from justice. Literally @theicai used income from students to argue against them. We just asked to postpone for 1 month to write in peace”
On the other hand, senior practising CAs have come forward after the Delhi High Court’s judgement advising the students to focus on their exam preparation.
Auditor and practising CA Chirag Chauhan, who had been actively advocating the postponement plea by CA students on social media platform X, wrote on Monday, April 8, “No postponement of CA May 2024 Examinations says Delhi High Court. Hon court says #ICAI has taken care of all aspects so that students can vote. The court expresses astonishment at the request for & grounds deemed insufficient. All the best students - Focus on Exams #icaiexams.”
Another Chartered Accountant Kakul Mishra wrote on X, “Delhi HC rejected the ICAI exam postponement and with less than a month left for the exam the only solution for CA students is to study hard and pass now or try their luck in the next attempt.”