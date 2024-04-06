World Health Day: NMC launches My Health, My Rights initiative for well-being of doctors

On the occasion of World Health Day 2024, the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Task Force on Mental Health and Well-being of Medical Students (NTF) launched a new groundbreaking initiative My Health, My Rights informed a press release by the NMC.



This new programme led by the Anti-Ragging Committee of the National Medical Commission would aim to tackle healthcare hurdles encountered by both medical students and professionals.



Initiative launched for well-being of doctors

Given the demanding nature of the profession and the long hours the doctors put in, accompanied by rigorous training and long hours, often become overbearing on the healthcare providers sometimes resulting in severe physical, mental, and emotional drain.



The NMC, acknowledging the reality of the situation of the doctors all over the country, will commit itself to building a robust network that would further guarantee



- Top-tier healthcare

- Prioritising mental well-being of doctors



Other programmes may include

- Mental health assistance services

- Private counselling

- Therapy

- Resources to address stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges



Dr BN Gangadhar, Chairman of the National Medical Commission shared that the initiative would emphasise the importance of prioritising the health and well-being of medical students and professionals.



More about the programme

According to the notification, the theme of the initiative, "My Health, My Rights," would encourage individuals to take ownership of their health by engaging in activities such as exercise, nutrition, meditation, social engagement, and environmental stewardship.



The initiative would also introduce several wellness programmes intended to focus on physical health, emotional resilience, and work-life balance, including yoga, mindfulness meditation, stress management workshops, and nutritional guidance.