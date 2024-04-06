Tamil Nadu PG teachers seek a day's leave due to continuous evaluation, election duties

The Direct Recruitment Post-Graduate Teacher Association (DRPGTA) on Friday, April 5 sent a petition to the school education secretary to grant a day's leave on Saturday, April 6.The postgraduate teachers who are on duty to evaluate Class XII answer scripts cited that the teachers will have to attend an election training session on Sunday, April 7, hence they have appealed for a day off on Saturday.



The DRPGTA president told The New Indian Express that the evaluation of Class XII answer scripts is currently ongoing at 83 evaluation centres statewide since April 1. Teachers have been evaluating the answer scripts throughout the week.



According to the schedule, teachers are slated to continue their evaluation work today, April 6.



He further alleged that on top of the evaluation duty, the teachers have to attend election training classes on Sunday. The evaluation work is to continue in the coming week as well, he informed The New Indian Express.



"The continuous work will affect teachers so much that they cannot engage in the evaluation work actively. Hence, we requested officers to give one day's leave," the DRGPTA President urged.



The New Indian Express inquired about it from a top educational officer who told the media house that the teachers may not be granted a day's leave as it may affect the evaluation work.