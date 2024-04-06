“Foreign universities not under NMC’s control”: UGMEB President on FMGs' 54-month course duration

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) are raising apprehensions about their course duration and the vacation break. Therefore, concerned with the matter, they are urging for clarification from the National Medical Commission (NMC).



Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the All FMGs Association (AFA) wrote, “There seems to be a discrepancy regarding the minimum course duration of 54months specified by NMC's FMGL 2021 regulation. Some universities abroad are requesting students to stay entire 54months in abroad and not allowing vacation. @dryogendermalik sir need your help regarding this . Kindly clarify it so that students can come back home during vacation.”



Speaking to EdexLive, the Media Coordinator of the association Dr Kaushal said, “Over 300 worried FMGs, especially from universities or medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan, have reached out over their inability to take a vacation."

Justifying further, he added, “Few universities abroad, especially those in Kyrgyzstan, are not allowing students to take a break and they re basing this on the Foreign Medical Graduates Licentiate (FMGL) 2021 Regulations.”

What does the regulation say?

According to the FMGL 2021 regulations, the duration of the course leading to a foreign medical degree should have a “Minimum duration of 54 months.” However, students allege that their universities have informed them that “a break between the semesters is not permissible by NMC.”



Officials respond

When EdexLive reached out to the president of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of NMC, Dr Aruna Vishvanath Vanikar, she said, “Foreign universities are not under the control of NMC. Therefore, we cannot meddle with that.”



“If Allopathy students aspire to pursue their career in India, they will have to meet the requirements of NMC’s regulation, particularly course, duration and so on,” she added.



Students voice out

Worried over the matter, several students have posted on X while others have reached out to AFA asking for clarification. Here are a few reactions from the FMGs who wished to stay anonymous:



“Is vacation included in the 54-month course duration?”



“There was a meeting in my college and they said we have to stay here (the country in which they are studying) for 54 months. Or according to NMC’s rule, the degree will not be valid.”



“Is there any rule that states we cannot go home in the sixth year? And with regards to the course duration of 54 months, should we be in the studying country for 54 months?”



Kaushal further told EdexLive, that if NMC doesn’t respond to their tweet, they are planning to reach out to them directly for further clarification.