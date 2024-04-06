Fire breaks out at Noida orphanage; all children rescued

A deadly fire broke out at an orphanage in Noida early Saturday, April 6, but luckily, 16 children and their three caretakers were rescued in a timely manner, the officials told PTI.



Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey informed that the fire broke out at around 2 am in the two-storeyed building and no person was hurt in the incident.



Officer Choubey further told PTI that the fire service unit was alerted at 2.21 am regarding a fire incident in the building situated in C Block of sector 26, where an orphanage operated by a trust called Ram Krishna Vivekananda Mission is located.



Immediately, two water tenders and a group of firefighters were dispatched to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze.



He said that the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building.



Further information was given about the incident. "There were 16 children aged between four and 12 years who lived in the orphanage along with their three caretakers. When our team reached the site, first all the residents of the building were rescued to safety and a headcount was done to ensure no one was left behind," the officer informed PTI.



The cause of the fire and the damage after the fire is yet to be ascertained, Officer Choubey added.