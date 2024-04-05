West Bengal: Former WBSSC advisor arrested in Assistant Teacher Recruitment scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Kolkata has arrested Santi Prasad Sinha, the former Advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), in connection with an alleged scam related to Assistant Teachers Recruitment within the WBSSC in West Bengal. This was revealed in a statement released by the ED on Friday, April 5, as per an ANI report.



Sinha was produced before the Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court and has been sent to ED custody for five days. Previously, Sinha was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in March 2023 for the same case.



Previously, the ED had detained Prasanna Kumar Roy, the main accused also serving as the middleman, responsible for collecting funds and information from candidates, on February 19, 2024. Roy is currently in judicial custody, an ANI report stated.



About the recruitment scam

In this recruitment scam, individuals who did not meet the qualifications were unlawfully selected for the position of assistant teachers for Classes IX to XII. This was carried out by officials of WBSSC in collaboration with Prasanna Kumar Roy with his other accomplices as part of a criminal conspiracy.



Further investigation regarding the scam is ongoing.