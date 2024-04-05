TN Modi Roadshow: HC grants protection to school against police's coercive action

The Madras High Court (HC) has granted extended protection to a private school management in Coimbatore, from any "coercive action" by the Coimbatore City Police regarding a case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent roadshow in the area, reported PTI.



Justice G Jayachandran, in his interim order on Thursday, April 4, said, "the protective order not to take coercive action passed by this Court on March 28, 2024 shall continue until further orders".



Headmistress sought to quash order

The headmistress of the school sought to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered on March 19 based on a complaint lodged by the District Child Protection Officer. She had also filed a petition. However, the court posed a series of queries against it.



One of the inquiries pertained to how Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act would apply in the current case.



What is Section 75 of the penal code?

Section 75 deals with the punishment for cruelty meted out to a child, stating that individuals who have control over a child and subject them to assault, abandonment, abuse, exposure, or neglect in a manner that is likely to cause unnecessary mental or physical suffering will be punishable for a term which may extend to three years.



Further hearing of the case was deferred to April 8, Monday. The Judge also directed the law officer to be prepared with a set of arguments against the queries posed, according to a PTI report.