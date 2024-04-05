Kerala veterinary student's death: HC issues directives to Centre for CBI probe

The Kerala High Court issued an interim order today, Friday, April 5, directing the Centre to issue the requisite orders for a CBI investigation into the death of Siddharth, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) student, IANS reported.



The veterinary student was discovered hanging in his hostel room at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, in Wayanad, Kerala, on February 18.



The decision for a CBI probe was taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 9 after a set of protests from the opposition parties. However, the delay in order from the state government forced Jayaprakash, the father of the student, to approach the high court.



What is happening now?

During the court proceedings today, Friday, April 5, the court, while appreciating the state government for its decision to initiate a CBI investigation, questioned the reason for the delay.



The CBI's representative informed the court that they had not yet received any instructions to take control of the case. Subsequently, the court directed the Centre to ensure that the necessary orders were issued promptly so that the CBI could commence its investigation.



Arrests made

Till now, authorities have arrested 22 individuals. This includes several Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists who, allegedly, have a connection with the case. The institute's vice-chancellor, dean, and assistant warden have also been suspended.



The deceased's father expressed his satisfaction with the current progress and anticipates that the CBI investigation will uncover the truth regarding the incidents that led to his son's death, IANS reported.

Previous events...

Siddharthan, a 20-year-old second-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, was found hanging in his hostel's bathroom on February 18.



The deceased’s father claims that as per information from a few of his son's college mates, Siddharthan was allegedly killed by local SFI leaders and activists studying at the same university.