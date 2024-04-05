Heat or food?: 35 kids fall ill after eating meal in Koppal school; officials blame heat

At least 35 children fell ill after eating the midday meal prepared in their school at Sangapur village in Koppal district of Karntaka on Wednesday, April 3.

Fifteen of them were admitted to the government hospital at Gangavathi after they started vomiting, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Staff of the government school said that the children fell ill due to excess heat and not because of the food served to them.

Rice and vegetable curry were served to the children. After 30 minutes, a few of them complained of stomach ache and started vomiting.

"We admitted 15 children to the hospital after they started vomiting. Their condition is stable now. Their parents have been informed. The school kitchen has been cleaned and there will be a change in the menu in view of the extreme weather," said a teacher.

Officials from the education department said that schools have been asked to serve liquid food to children in view of the harsh summer that is ongoing.

"The schools will be open till April 10. A team from the department has visited the school. Action will be taken based on an inquiry report," they added, as stated in the report by The New Indian Express.