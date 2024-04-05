Bengal governor orders judicial enquiry into functioning of varsities

Alleging that the university campuses in West Bengal have become an epicentre of unrest, "mini-Sandeshkhali", the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose today, Friday, April 5, ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged violence, corruption, and misuse of varsities for political purposes, informed a Raj Bhavan official.



Bose, who is serving as the Chancellor of all state-run universities, stated that he will establish a single-member commission that will be chaired by a retired judge from either the Supreme Court or a high court to investigate the issue, according to a PTI report.



Why Sandeshkhali?

The official stated, "The governor has realised that all state-run university campuses have become mini-Sandeshkhali. Today, he ordered a judicial enquiry into corruption, violence, and misuse of university campuses in West Bengal for electioneering and political purposes."



The Sandeshkhali incident is termed as a barbarous incident as women were subjected to sexual atrocities and the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were blamed for fueling unrest in the North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.



Angst against education minister

Bose's decision to initiate a judicial inquiry came one day after he instructed the state government to dismiss Education Minister Bratya Basu from the Cabinet. This directive followed a meeting he had with TMC leaders held on March 30 within the premises of the University of Gour Banga, in Malda, West Bengal.

The governor said that Basu has brought "discredit to the university system", reported PTI.