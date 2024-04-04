South Korea: Talks between President, protesting junior doctors sees no breakthrough

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol engaged in discussions with the leader of a strike led by thousands of junior doctors today, Thursday, April 4, expressing dissent over the government's willingness to significantly increase medical school admission, but no immediate breakthrough was reported following the meeting, according to a report by The Associated Press.



This meeting was the first of its kind since over 90 per cent of the nation's 13,000 trainee doctors staged a walkout in February, resulting in disruptions to hospital operations all over the Nation.



President decided to increase the intake

In a comprehensive televised public address on Monday, April 1, Yoon confirmed his proposal to increase annual medical student intake by 2,000, exceeding the current limitation of 3,058.



Yoon has emphasised that the increase in student enrollment by 2,000 is essential, citing South Korea's rapidly aging population and its lowest doctor-to-patient ratio among advanced economies as factors necessitating this minimum adjustment.



Growing frustration

The strikers had earlier demanded that the government withdraw the 2,000-student admission increase plan. Many doctors have argued that universities cannot deal with the abrupt increase in the intake of students and it threatens to affect the country's medical services.



However, observers have noted a growing frustration among the population due to the prolonged standoff between the government and doctors, with the strikes resulting in numerous cancelled surgeries and medical procedures at hospitals.