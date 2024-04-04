IET India Scholarship: Find out details about application process, here!

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has launched its eighth installment of the IET India Scholarship Award and is now accepting applications for the same.



Details of the scholarship

The awardee of this scholarship is offered a total prize of Rs 10 lakh, and many other opportunities to excel. The scholarship is open to students from all AICTE\UGC (All India Council for Technical Education\University Grants Commission) approved institutes.



This programme would further strive to recognise and honour outstanding achievements and innovation among undergraduate engineering students across India.



The past recipients of this award have successfully been given prominent positions in leading companies such as Google, Apple, Boeing, Deloitte, and MIT. Additionally, a few have also commenced their own entrepreneurial ventures.



What is the process of evaluation?

The award assesses contestants on various criteria, including, academic performance, extracurricular activities, range of outreach activities, and their ability to come up with creative engineering solutions to solve societal challenges.



In the first round, students are shortlisted based on their academic records and extracurricular activities. Subsequently, they advance to an online examination covering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) subjects and technical proficiency.



Those qualifying the cut-off score are then asked to propose technological solutions for relevant societal challenges during regional rounds. Regional champions ultimately compete in the national finals for the title.



The committee would comprise of...

The 2024 IET India Scholarship Award is overseen by a distinguished Advisory Board comprising renowned academics and nationally acclaimed corporate figures. Prof Abhijit Chakrabarti, former Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University, Kolkata, is chairing the committee.



Shekhar Sanyal, who is the Director and Country Head of IET India, shared that IET has witnessed a set of exceptional applicants in the past few years, and added that this year would not be any different.



On the purpose of the scholarship, he said, "As technology continues to revolutionise our world, nurturing and recognising the next generation of engineering leaders becomes ever more critical. The IET India Scholarship Award is our way of celebrating and supporting engineering talent."



Applications are now open for the 2024 edition. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3TSwZYf