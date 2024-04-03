AP schools to mandatorily get three water breaks

Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education on Tuesday, April 2, made it mandatory for all the schools in the state to give three water breaks for students in view of the rising temperatures, as stated in a report by PTI.

Dubbed water-bell initiative, the breaks will be given at 9.45 am, 10.05 am and 11.50 am, said school education principal secretary Praveen Prakash in a press release.

According to the Department of School Education, the water-bell initiative is aimed at promoting student hydration and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) noted that 68 mandals across the state witnessed heatwave on Tuesday, April 2, and nine mandals reported severe heatwave.

However, it forecast a heatwave for only two mandals today, Wednesday, April 3.

Heatwave warnings

The Met department on Tuesday, April 2, issued a heatwave warning in south Bengal districts till April 6, Saturday, stated a PTI report.

The weather office warned of a rise in maximum day temperature by two to three degree Celsius over the next few days in south Bengal districts.

Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in the northern districts of Karnataka till April 5, Friday, and likely dry weather across the state in the coming days.