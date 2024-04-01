MAHE B'luru Open House on April 6: Workshops, quizzes, Kenny Sebastian & more

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru announced the Open House, an event that displays the wide range of academic programmes, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and campus life offered at MAHE Bengaluru, as stated by PTI.



The event is aimed at fostering academic excellence through intellectual competition while giving prospective students and parents the chance to experience first-hand, the offerings and learning environment provided by MAHE Bengaluru.



The event is scheduled for April 6, 2024, starting at 9.30 am at the MAHE Bengaluru campus.



The event will feature workshops, quizzes, and career-focused career assessment test, and more, offering a day packed with meaningful interactions and exciting activities.



A welcome presentation and Q&A session by Gaurav Yadav, Deputy Director of Admissions at MAHE Bengaluru will begin at 1.30 pm, followed by a talk hosted by Prof Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at MAHE Bengaluru.



The day will end with a set performed by stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian.



Excited about the upcoming event, Prof Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Bengaluru said, "We are thrilled to welcome students, parents, and enthusiasts to MAHE Bengaluru Open House. This event is an excellent opportunity for aspiring minds to explore our world-class facilities, innovative programs, and vibrant campus culture. Join us as we open our doors to a journey of learning, discovery, and endless possibilities."



Registration is taking place on apply.manipal.edu/lp/maheblr/open-house.html.