Are you a young problem solver? HCL's Jigsaw competition is just for you!

HCL, a US $13.1 billion global conglomerate, today, Monday, April 1, announced the opening of the registrations for the fifth edition of HCL Jigsaw — India’s biggest problem-solving assessment platform, stated a press release from HCL.

This pan-India initiative aims to cultivate a community of India’s top young problem solvers by recognising and rewarding their critical thinking abilities through a rigorous evaluation process. This year, HCL Jigsaw is inviting all school students from Classes VI to IX to participate in the competition without any registration fees.

Interested students and schools can secure their sport by registering at www.hcljigsaw.com before July 31, 2024. The total prize purse for the fifth edition is Rs 12 lakh. In addition to this, schools with over 150 participants will be recognised as India’s top problem-solving schools.

HCL Jigsaw assesses students on different parameters under three primary attributes that can be characterised as key components of the problem-solving process. These include research skills, thinking critically and communication processes.

Reflecting on the initiative, Rajat Chandolia, Associate Vice-President and Head of Brand at HCL said, “This year, we are pleased to offer complimentary registration, to break down barriers and foster inclusivity, encouraging more schools and students to participate in this transformative programme.”

More than 60,000 students from 3,000 plus schools across all states and union territories participated across four editions of HCL Jigsaw.