Actor Sree Leela is brand ambassador of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions

Indian educational giant, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions has signed South Indian star heroine Sree Leela as its brand ambassador, as announced by Academic Director Sushma Sri Boppana in a statement on March 30, Saturday, informed a press release from the institute.

Sushma Sri highlighted Sri Chaitanya's 39-year history of providing revolutionary educational methods that have transformed numerous students into global achievers. The institution offers a world-class curriculum, employs contemporary teaching methods, and ensures stress-free education under the guidance of top-tier staff to effectively prepare students for competitive tests.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, known for their exceptional educational achievements and top rankings in competitive exams such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), have taken a further step in engaging with the public by appointing Sree Leela as their brand ambassador.

Sushma Sri emphasised that besides enhancing students' intellect, Sri Chaitanya also focuses on their physical development, nurturing thousands of world-class professionals such as doctors, engineers, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, chartered accountants (CAs), and ethical individuals contributing to a healthy society. She expressed confidence that Sree Leela's role as a brand ambassador will serve as motivation for students.

Sree Leela said that Sri Chaitanya is a unique force in the field of education, Sri Chaitanya is the compass that brings students to the shores of success and she wished students and parents to know that their success is assured by choosing Sri Chaitanya educational institutions and lay the foundation for their future. She expressed her happiness that the management of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions has chosen her as their brand ambassador.