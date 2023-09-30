"As a panel, we will work together and stand up for students concerns," said DUSU President Tushar Dedha speaking to EdexLive post the victory. The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2023 were conducted on September 22 and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) witnessed a thumping majority by winning three posts, namely, President, Secretary and Joint Secretary while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the Vice-President post.

To recall, the last DUSU elections were held in 2019 and ABVP had secured three out of four posts. Although the DUSU elections have always been a direct contest between the ABVP and the NSUI, the President shares his thoughts on what helped them march to victory in this year's elections.

What led to your victory?

ABVP won the DUSU elections in 2023 because it is rooted in the campuses not just in Delhi Viswa Vidhayalas but all across India. And it works 365 days and 24/7 for the students. Also, ABVP took out a 20-point manifesto and a separate women's manifesto.

Which concerns of students will be given utmost importance this year?

Our manifesto includes:

- Repairing infrastructure of colleges and hostels which were damaged as colleges were shut for two years due to COVID-19

- Demand for metro concession passes and bus passes for students

- Supplementary exams for all DU students

Give us a few details about the separate women's manifesto. And which women-centric issues will be taken up?

For women's safety issues, our demands include:

- In all the dark areas like the one between Ramjas College gate and the hostel, where there is no light, we will get lights installed

- We will be building pink toilets inside the campus

- There should be hostels available for girls in all colleges

- Every college should have sanitary napkin machines

Lastly, thanking those who have voted for ABVP and also those who didn't, the president said they will, together with the panel (DUSU), work for the students and stand up for students' concerns.