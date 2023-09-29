The results for the Tamil Nadu medical postgraduate batch 2020-23 were finally announced yesterday, September 28, after a delay by Dr MGR Medical University, Tamil Nadu.



The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA) had sent several representations to the university urging a timely announcement of results. The association highlighted that several MS/MD graduates in Tamil Nadu have been made ineligible for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) examination this year due to delays in PG results.



The results were released right before the last date for qualifying MD/MS towards the determination of eligibility for appearing in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023



Dr M Keerthy Varman, President, Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA), “Students from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were not eligible for the DNB examination this year due to a delay in results by our respective universities. We were sending emails to the university continuously requesting them to release the results before the NEET SS eligibility cut-off date. Similarly, we request the NBE (National Board of Examination) to consider the future of candidates from every state in the country. They should accommodate the examination dates so that all states get a chance to sit for the examinations.”



The theory examination for PG medical courses across Tamil Nadu concluded in the last week of July whereas practical examinations were completed by August 4, 2023.



The association added that taking two months to release results is impractical and unacceptable, and urged the university to ensure timely announcement of results in the future.