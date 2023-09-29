Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, felicitated 20 government school students who were admitted into various Puducherry medical colleges, on Thursday, September 28. These students availed admission under the newly implemented 10% reservation scheme.

The Lt Governor presented the students with medical textbooks, stethoscopes, and other products, all allegedly sponsored by her, important for their education, at the felicitation event held at Raj Nivas. Also speaking at the event, Chief Secretary of Puducherry Rajiv Verma and Health Secretary Muthamma shared their personal journeys, having started out as government school students, and going on to reach high positions.

In her speech, LG Tamilisai expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its timely response to their request for a 10% reservation, even while being busy in preparation for the G20 summit. She also shared her own journey from being a doctor herself to a politician and recounted a pivotal encounter with a burn victim named Latha, who pushed her to improve conditions inside government hospitals.

Furthermore, the LT Governor also promised to address parents' concerns about private medical colleges charging additional fees on top of the mandated fee structure.

The event was graced by the presence of many distinguished guests, including the Secretary to Lt Governor, Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, Director of Health and Medical Education, Dr G Sriramulu, Director of Higher Education, Aman Kumar Sharma, and others.