The international education services provider IDP Education and the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, signed an agreement to help those students who are looking for loans to pursue their education abroad. This happened in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 27, This is to help smoothen the financing journey of higher education abroad aspirants, as stated in a press release disbursed by IDP Education.

The agreement was signed by Mr Piyush Kumar, Regional Director – South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, and Mr Pankaj Kumar Jha, Deputy General Manager (Personal Loans) SBI.

Piyush Kumar from IDP Education, said, "We are proud to partner with the State Bank of India, the most trusted and the oldest bank in the country. This agreement reflects our commitment to provide the best-in-class services to all the overseas education aspirants of the country. This partnership will make obtaining financial assistance to study abroad a lot simpler and more accessible for countless young minds.”

Janmejoy Mohanty, Chief General Manager, SBI, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with IDP Education. Through this strategic partnership, SBI is poised to create a seamless and supportive pathway for students to achieve their global education dreams.”