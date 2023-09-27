After a school girl was assaulted and molested by miscreants, the Samastipur police in the state of Bihar, arrested a miscreant on Wednesday morning, September 27, according to a report by IANS.



The incident reportedly occurred at a village under Musrigharari police station on Tuesday, September 26, an official said.



Schoolgirl and mother assaulted

The schoolgirl was allegedly misbehaved with and was subjected to lewd comments by miscreants while she was returning home from school. The girl had raised objections against their behaviour when they assaulted her. The student then was compelled to narrate the whole incident to her mother.



Incident out in open after viral video

The mother tried to save her daughter but failed as she was overpowered by the accused. Onlookers captured the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded the video on social media.



The DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) of Sadar Range, Samastipur, Sanjay Kumar Pandey, said that after having learnt about the incident from social media, their location was immediately traced, as per IANS.

The team of police, thereafter, raided the village and arrested one of the miscreants. The other two are on the run, he added.



"The accused had brutally assaulted the victim who is currently admitted to the primary health centre in Musrigharari. Her condition is stable,” said Pandey.