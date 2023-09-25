A 16-year-old boy studying in Class X in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area, sustained multiple injuries after being allegedly assaulted by four of his school teachers, according to officials.



An ANI report said that an FIR was registered against four teachers at Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura police station by the mother of the teen in connection with the alleged assault.



An officer at the local police station said that the boy's mother Kavita claimed that on September 15, her son was brutally assaulted by a teacher for looking out of the window at Delhi's Government School in Yamuna Vihar, and despite her son apologising to the teacher, he was thrown out of the classroom.



"The 16-year-old was then summoned by the same teacher and brutally beaten along with three other teachers of the school," the officer quoted the boy's mother as stating in the complaint.



The boy's testimonial

The boy, while speaking to ANI, said that he was repeatedly slapped by the teacher to a point where it started hurting and even after apologising, he beat him again and was driven out of the class.



The boy further added that he was taken to the NCC room where the teacher called three other teachers of the school and was punched, kicked and elbowed. He sustained injuries on his waist, chest and his face swelled up from the assault.



He claimed that the four teachers also threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the assault to anyone.



After refusing to go to school and continuously probing, the boy narrated the entire incident to his mother, the police officer said.



His mother, in her complaint, stated that he sustained severe pain in his chest and waist and had to be admitted to a hospital. The police further informed that an investigation into the matter is underway.