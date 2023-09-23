With the aim of protecting schoolchildren from communicable diseases, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued guidelines to encourage students of council schools to wear full pants and shirts in order to avoid the spread of diseases, an official statement said on September 22.



Additionally, the government directed the school authorities to adopt measures to avoid waterlogging within the premises and that fogging should be conducted to curb mosquitoes. Furthermore, students should receive education on disease prevention methods such as those related to dengue, malaria, and chikungunya through nodal teachers, the Yogi government said.

In this regard, the Director of Basic Education Dr Mahendra Dev, has issued a letter to all District Basic Education Officers on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi. The letter emphasises that the Basic Education Department should also play an active role in the communicable disease control campaign starting on October 3.



Activities regarding awareness about communicable diseases should be organised in council schools and private schools. The letter also emphasised the importance of adhering strictly to these instructions.

Appointment of nodal teacher

Additionally, the government concentrated on the appointment of a health nodal teacher in every school to educate the children on preventive and precautionary measures in order to avoid the spread of communicable diseases. This nodal teacher should coordinate with the local health department from time to time and provide measures for disease prevention.

Additionally, teachers in different classes should create WhatsApp groups to connect with parents, share informative videos periodically, and alert them through online meetings, said the government, as stated in a report by ANI.