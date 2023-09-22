Two education department officials were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 in exchange for facilitating the upgrade of a school to CBSE standards. As per ACB officials, Aysola Sai Purna Chander Rao, the assistant director at the office of regional joint director of school education in Hyderabad, and the second accused, Doddy Jagjeevan, who served as the superintendent, demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the complainant, K Shekhar, to expedite the processing of a file, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



This file pertains to the issuance of a No Objection Certificate for the upgradation of a school located in Farooqnagar to CBSE standards from the academic year 2023-2024. Furthermore, the complainant revealed that Satish, a junior assistant serving as the personal assistant to the regional joint director, had also demanded a bribe for himself.

Additionally, ACB urged people to call 1064, a toll-free number, to report demands for bribes from any public servant.

To recall, Telangana University Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder was caught red-handed after he allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the promoter of an educational institution, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had informed on June 17. The "bribe amount" of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the almirah located in the bedroom of the VC's residence, ACB said in a statement, as stated in a report by PTI.