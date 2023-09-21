The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has extended the last date of registration for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) and JAM (Joint Admission Test) 2024 exams. Announcing this in a press release today, September 20, the institute said, "The deadline for the registrations has been extended from September 29 to October 13 2023; late fees, however, will be applicable for the same."

GATE assesses candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. While JAM Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is for admission to MSc (two-year), Joint MS-PhD, dual degree, integrated PhD and other post-bachelor degree programmes.

GATE 2024 and JAM 2024 are scheduled to be conducted on February 3-4, 2024 and February 10-11, 2024 respectively. Additionally, the results of the exams are slated to be announced on March 16, 2024.

The candidates who qualify for GATE can seek admission, with possible financial assistance, to master's programmes and direct doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies. GATE score is also used by a few colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship, the release stated.

Those who pass the JAM will be able to pursue higher studies in India’s top-notch institutions like the IITs, IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) and IISc (Indian Institute of Science) where they will get the opportunity to involve themselves in inter-disciplinary interactions and utilise the research infrastructure. It will equip them to pursue R&D (Research & Development) careers in frontier areas of Basic Sciences as well as interdisciplinary areas of Science and Technology.