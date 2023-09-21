The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will open five new schools soon as about 95 per cent of their construction has been completed, a senior official said on September 19. Giving more details on the five new schools, the official said these new civic-run schools will come up at Narela, Bawana, Prem Nagar, Janata Vihar and Vishnu Garden, within two-three months, as stated in a report by PTI.



Besides, foundation stones will be laid for a set of another five schools in December, the office of Mayor Shelly Oberoi said in a statement. Oberoi held a review meeting with Additional Commissioner Vikas Tripathi and senior officials of the MCD's education department on September 20.

Further, she also reviewed the progress on the construction of school buildings at Narela, Bawana, Prem Nagar, Janata Vihar and Vishnu Garden, it said. The education model of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "also being implemented in the MCD", she was quoted as saying in the statement.



"New buildings are to be constructed for the other five MCD-run schools. All the formalities related to their construction are being completed as soon as possible. The foundation stones for their construction will be laid by December," she said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led MCD is committed to providing the best facilities to the people of Delhi near their homes, she added.

Officials put to work

Also, Oberoi ordered the education department officials to organise an olympiad for Classes IV and V so that the children studying in municipal corporation-run schools get the experience of participating in competitive examinations.



Moreover, giving details about the nursery classes, she said, "The process of purchasing 1,500 tables and 37,000 chairs for the smooth operation of nursery classes and seating for small children should be completed as soon as possible."

Also, Oberoi directed the officials to establish Miyawaki gardens on the campus of civic-run schools. She said a list of the schools where these gardens can be established should be made available as soon as possible.



What is Miyawaki?

Miyawaki is a Japanese method under which trees and plants are planted at short distances and they compete among themselves to get sunlight and grow very fast. Through the Miyawaki method, gardens with dense canopy can be developed in a short time, the statement said.