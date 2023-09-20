The Telangana High Court has asked the concerned authorities to submit a status report of students in SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) residential schools and hostels across the state. The direction was issued on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the provision of essential facilities for children residing in educational institution hostels.

The PIL was filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Tej, who took into account the disturbing conditions in ST/SC residential schools and hostels which were leading to food poisoning incidents in Telangana. A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar set a two-week deadline for the authorities to file the status report, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Counsel for the petitioner, Chikkudu Prabhakar, argued that the respondent authorities were failing to provide the necessary facilities to the children, contrary to prescribed guidelines. Basic amenities were reportedly lacking in hostels and residential schools for SC, ST, BC and minority community students throughout the state. The urgency of the matter was underscored by recent incidents, including cases of food poisoning at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Asifabad, Vikarabad, and Devaruppula.

Similar incidents also occurred in Morthad and Bheemgal in the Nizamabad district and Amrabad in the Nagarkurnool district. Several girls suffered from severe stomach pain, headaches, high fevers, and respiratory issues, requiring treatment in local and district hospitals in these cases. The gravity of the situation became evident when approximately 150 girls had to be transported to a hospital using lorries and autos due to the lack of proper ambulance facilities in Nizamabad.

It was further reported that as of now, 10-15 girls are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to health complications stemming from food-related issues. Following the arguments presented by the petitioner's counsel, the court took immediate action. The case will be next heard on October 5, as per TNIE.