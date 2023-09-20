Delhi University (DU) is going to start joint degree, dual degree and joint research programmes soon. This will also benefit international universities, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Tuesday, September 19. The decision stemmed from discussions held with an international university in this regard.



Members of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, visited DU and discussed climate change and other issues, according to a statement from the university. The delegation interacted with the deans/heads of departments of subjects like Climate Change, Environment and Sustainability, Health and Life Sciences, Basic Sciences, Food and Agriculture, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences and Economic Law and Humanities, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

"India and Denmark have very old and traditional relations. It is a matter of pride for DU to have a relationship with Copenhagen University, the oldest university in the world," the DU VC said, adding that DU would launch joint and dual degree as well as research programmes.

Henrik Wegener Rector, Chancellor of the University of Copenhagen, said, "We have an extensive history of partnership with India. The joint meeting with a reputed institution of India like the University of Delhi is a matter of pleasure for us," as per PTI.